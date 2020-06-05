|
DOYLE, Dawn Dolores (nee White). Born September 13, 1931. Passed away on June 02, 2020. Suddenly at Auckland City Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Walter Doyle (Danny), much loved mum of Wayne, Charmaine and Grant (deceased). Cherished Nana to many through 3 generations. To be soft is to be powerful. Powerful is your heart. Your crown was never invisible to us. I love you mum x. We love you nan x. Charmaine, Lee Jen and family, Clarissa xox
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2020