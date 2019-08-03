|
|
|
BOSSON, Dawn. In Tauranga on Thursday 1st August 2019 aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of George. Much loved mum of Delwyn and the late Gary, and mother in law of Brian McKeown. Treasured nana of Rachel and Rob, and Grant. Very special grandma of Brea, Campbell, Sophie, Tien, and Zayd. A service for Dawn will be held at the Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Monday 5th August at 11.30 am followed by private cremation. Messages to the Bosson family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019