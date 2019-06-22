|
BATY, Dawn. On the 19 June 2019 peacefully at Gisborne Hospital in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of Late Philip Baty, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Jennifer and Allan Quarterman, Ailsa and Barry Watts, the late Denise Kellet, David and Leigh Baty. Dearly loved Nana of Liselle and Nigel Turner, Michael Quarterman, Corinna and Jonathan Watts; Tracey, Emma and Brett Kellet; Lauren and Trevor Peach, Sean Baty and Kate Dalliessi. Loved 'GG' of Reagan Quarterman; Emily and Aiden Turner, Tyler and Olivia Peach. Loved and respected friend of Shakara Sha, Barbara Dockley and Tara Bowers. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne at 11.00am, Friday 5th July 2019. Evans Funeral Services Ltd. FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
