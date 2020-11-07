|
|
|
STEPANICIC, Dawn Ann (nee Barlow). On 5th November 2020, passed away peacefully in her 89th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Pat. Cherished mum of Patrick, Angeline and Chris, and mother in law of Ian and Barbara. Much loved Nan of Scott, Emma, Jamie, Jessie-Brie, Clarke and Montana. Proud great nana of Lillie-Jane and Jackson. Sadly missed along life's way. A celebration of Dawn's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson, on Tuesday 10th November at 10:30 am. A special thank you to the staff and residents of West Harbour Gardens for their committed care and aroha towards Dawn and family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 7, 2020