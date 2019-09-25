Home

Aoraki- Waimate Funeral Home
11 John Street
Waimate , Canterbury
03 689 7065
Davis Leach (Dave) BURGESS

Davis Leach (Dave) BURGESS Notice
BURGESS, Davis Leach (Dave). Peacefully at Timaru Hospital, Timaru on September 23, 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Mary. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Anne and Tony Barnet, Willie and Mai, David (deceased) and Christine, Peter and Lianne, Catherine and Jim Nelson, Elizabeth and Allan Bisset, Rosemary, Chris and Krissi. Loved Grandad of 24 Grandchildren, 28 Great Grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Vera and the late Maurice, Phyllis, Edna, Tom, Alice, Mamie, Hazel, Basil, Bob, and brother in law and uncle of his extended families. A service celebrating the life of Davis will be held at Waimate Funeral Home Chapel, 11 John Street, Waimate on Tuesday 1st October 2019 at 2pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Waimate will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to the Burgess Family, 9 Churchill Place, Waimate. Aoraki Funeral Services, Waimate
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
