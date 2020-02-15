|
McDONALD, Davina Marjorie June. Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, 12th February 2020. Much loved wife of the late Craig. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Brett Foster and Jody and Glenn Stewart. Loving sister and sister-in-law of the late Margaret and Rex Sutherland, Bron and Garth McCormick, David and Shirley Ogilvy, Nadine and the late John McGowan. Loved Aunt of her many nieces and nephews. At peace with Craig. Never forgotten. A fin. A celebration of Davina's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge on Tuesday, the 18th of February 2020 at 11:00am followed by the burial at The Leamington Public Cemetery. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The McDonald Family, 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020