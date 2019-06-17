|
WHITE, David Willmette (Dark). Passed away peacefully on 14 June 2019 with family at his side. Loved husband of Mary- Anne Boyd. Wonderful father to Tim and Andy Boyd-White. Poppa to Clemence and Flynn. Brother to Rod and loved by his wider family. A celebration of David / Dark's life will be held at 2pm on Wednesday 19 June 2019 at the Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay. All correspondence to PO Box 42150 Auckland 1745. State of Grace East 09 5270366
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2019
