Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eagars Funeral Services
172- 174 Lemon Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki 4312
06 759 2200
Resources
More Obituaries for David LEASK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David William LEASK


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
David William LEASK Notice
LEASK, David William. 1941 - 2020. David died peacefully on Wednesday 1 April after a long illness. Dearly loved and loving husband of Lynn, devoted and loved father and father-in-law of Alister and Anne- Marie, and Philippa. Loving grandfather of Alexander and Rachel. Loved and respected brother-in-law of Greg and Rosemary Dayman and their sons Matthew and Richard and their families. David will be remembered for his love and care for his family, friends and colleagues and his sense of humour. Special thanks to the Hospice and Summerset staff for their wonderful care of David. In view of the current circumstances a private cremation has been held and a memorial service will be held when the time is suitable. Eagars Funerals New Plymouth FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -