LITTLEJOHN, David William Lamont On 18th February 2020 peacefully late of Papatoetoe in his 77th Year. Beloved son of the late Colin and Edith Littlejohn. Much loved Father of Deanne and Rebecca, and Justine and Leedham. Adored Poppa of Zac, Ike, Rainbow-Skye and Darby. A Service to Celebrate David's life will be held at the Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 26th February 2020 at 11am. All Communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 20, 2020