Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
3:30 p.m.
Newbury Hall
912 Rangitikei Line
Palmerston North
View Map
David William (Dave) HARROD

David William (Dave) HARROD Notice
HARROD, David William (Dave). Of Palmerston North and Waiheke Island. Passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on Tuesday 24 November 2020, aged 71 years. Much loved and adored husband of Chrissy. A dearly loved and cherished Dad, step-Dad, foster Dad and grandfather Da. Messages to the Harrod family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. In lieu of flowers, donations to Arohanui Hospice or Coast Guard New Zealand would be very much appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Dave's life will be held in the Newbury Hall, 912 Rangitikei Line, Palmerston North, on Saturday 28 November 2020, at 3.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2020
