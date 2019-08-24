|
REECE, David William Edmund. Passed away peacefully on August 22nd 2019 in his 90th year after a 6 year battle with dementia. Dearly loved husband of Irene Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Lynda, David and Sylvia, Kevin and Janeen, Irene, Jo and Jo, Kristine and Shayne. Loved Pop of Hayley, Jamie, David, Serena, Kaelan, Rebecca, Sarah, Emily, Alexandra, Luke, Brock, Lee and Kayleigh. Cherished Great Pop of Brianna and Tyrece. " You will always be remembered in our hearts." The family would like to thank the staff of Auckland Hospital ward 65 for making Dads journey easier. A celebration of Dads life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden on Monday 26th August at 10.30am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019