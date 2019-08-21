|
|
|
DUNSTAN, David William. On Monday 19th August 2019 at Waikato Hospital after a long illness. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Sheila for 60 years. Loved father of Geoffrey, Warren, Judy, Alison and Kevin. Grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. 'Free from pain at last' A service for David will be held at Chartwell Cooperating Church (St Albans), 126 Comries Road, Chartwell, Hamilton on Thursday, 22 August at 1.00pm followed by private cremation. Correspondence to the Dunstan family C/- PO Box 276 Hamilton 3240. Woolertons' Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019