|
|
|
SCOTT, David Thomas (Tom). 27th Machine-Gun Battalion. Tom passed away on 7th April, 2020 at Raglan, aged 97, one month short of his 98th birthday. He was the treasured and much loved husband of the late June and loved father and father-in-law of Meren and Graeme, Peter and Sherylle, Susan and Mark. He was cherished by his grand-children and their partners: Catherine, Julia, Henry and Chelsea, Elizabeth and Brad, Andrew and Patricia, Luke and Anna, the late Ella, Sam and Laura, Olly, and Emily and Joel. His great grand-children also held him dear to their hearts. To Jasmine, Olivia, Isabella, Felix, Blake, Lucy and Logan, he was known as Great Grandad. For Stella, Piper, Ryder and Van, he was their Great Grandad Tom. In accordance with Tom's wishes his ashes will be buried with his late wife, June, in a private ceremony.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020