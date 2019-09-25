|
|
|
ROSEINGRAVE, David Thomas (Rosey). (Service No. 77835, Ex Air New Zealand Flight Crew). On 23 September 2019 peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family, in his 82nd year. A true gentleman to the end. Dearly loved husband of Helen for 60 years. Cherished, loved and respected dad of Jennifer (Battersby), Karen and Neville (Deane), Mark and Agatha, Suzanne and Graeme (Jespersen), Patricia and David (Lupton). Much loved Grandad/Poppa to Kelly, James; Ryan, Matthew, Faye, Desmond; Nick, Margaret; Daniel, Libby; Alana, Jaimee, Morgan; and his 6 great-grandchildren especially Taavi. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 28 September 2019 at 12.30pm. "Gone to the other side to find out the truth."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019