Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Pukeoware Hall, cnr of Baldhill and Waiuku Rd, Waiuku
Resources
More Obituaries for David BLUNDELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Terrance (Camel) BLUNDELL


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
David Terrance (Camel) BLUNDELL Notice
BLUNDELL, David Terrance (Camel). Born 29th April 1953, passed away peacefully on 2nd June 2020. The cherished son of the late Alfred and Hilda Blundell, the beloved brother of Trevor, Valerie, Dawn, Catherine, Percy, Colleen, Wendy, Pamela, Zena, Alfred, the late Roger and Cedric, the treasured husband of the late Judie, loving father of Sarah and Kellie, the caring Father-in-law of Dan and Ben and the amazing Poppa of Bayden. A celebration of Dave's "Last Ride" will be held at Pukeoware Hall, cnr of Baldhill and Waiuku Rd, Waiuku on Saturday 6th June at 11am. A private cremation will follow. Dave's family wish to convey their sincere thanks to the staff at Middlemore Hospital. In lieu of flowers, we would greatly appreciate any donations to be made to the Burn Support Group ? Children's Summer Camp Awhi. Forever ride in paradise Camel.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -