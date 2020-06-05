|
BLUNDELL, David Terrance (Camel). Born 29th April 1953, passed away peacefully on 2nd June 2020. The cherished son of the late Alfred and Hilda Blundell, the beloved brother of Trevor, Valerie, Dawn, Catherine, Percy, Colleen, Wendy, Pamela, Zena, Alfred, the late Roger and Cedric, the treasured husband of the late Judie, loving father of Sarah and Kellie, the caring Father-in-law of Dan and Ben and the amazing Poppa of Bayden. A celebration of Dave's "Last Ride" will be held at Pukeoware Hall, cnr of Baldhill and Waiuku Rd, Waiuku on Saturday 6th June at 11am. A private cremation will follow. Dave's family wish to convey their sincere thanks to the staff at Middlemore Hospital. In lieu of flowers, we would greatly appreciate any donations to be made to the Burn Support Group ? Children's Summer Camp Awhi. Forever ride in paradise Camel.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2020