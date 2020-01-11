Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Red Beach Methodist Church
76 Red Beach Road
Red Beach
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David MULLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Stewart (Dave, Rev) MULLAN


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
David Stewart (Dave, Rev) MULLAN Notice
MULLAN, David Stewart (Dave, Rev). 1935 ? 2019 After a long illness, Dave died on the 16th December 2019, surrounded by his family; aged 84 years. Loving husband of Bev for 60 years; loved father and father in law of Paul and Robyn, and Christine; loved brother of Marion and an adored Grandfather and Great Grandfather. The family would love you to join them for a Memorial Service followed by a celebration of Dave's life, which will be held at the Red Beach Methodist Church, 76 Red Beach Road, Red Beach on Saturday 18th January 2020 at 2.00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -