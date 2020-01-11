|
MULLAN, David Stewart (Dave, Rev). 1935 ? 2019 After a long illness, Dave died on the 16th December 2019, surrounded by his family; aged 84 years. Loving husband of Bev for 60 years; loved father and father in law of Paul and Robyn, and Christine; loved brother of Marion and an adored Grandfather and Great Grandfather. The family would love you to join them for a Memorial Service followed by a celebration of Dave's life, which will be held at the Red Beach Methodist Church, 76 Red Beach Road, Red Beach on Saturday 18th January 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020