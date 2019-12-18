|
MULLAN, David Steward (Dave, Rev). After a long illness, Dave died on the 16th December 2019 at home, surrounded by his family; aged 84 years. Dave is survived by his loving wife Bev, recently celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary, his sister Marion, son Paul and wife Robyn, daughter Christine, along with his much loved grandchildren Tim and wife Casey, Zara and Dan, Lauren and husband Chris, Emma and Richard (Quinny), great grandchildren Cohen, Madeleine and Flynn. Many thanks to the caring staff at the Hibiscus Coast Hospice, who looked after Dave with such care and compassion, prior to him coming home in his final days, which was his wish. A very special thanks to Marion and Christine who assisted Bev with his care at home. Kua hinga te totara i Te Waonui a Tane A mighty totara has fallen in the forest of Tane Mahuta. A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Dave's life at the Red Beach Methodist Church, 76 Red Beach Road, Red Beach on Saturday 18th January 2020 at 2.00pm; everyone is welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations being made to either the Hibiscus Hospice or the Cancer Society.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 18, 2019