|
|
|
HARRISON, Reverend David Shirley. 83033 SQN LDR, RNZAF. Peacefully at Tainui Rest Home, New Plymouth, on Tuesday 28th May 2019, aged 99. Loved and loving husband of the late Joan, father and father-in-law of Chris and Michelle, Ann and Peter and Michael and John, grandfather of Nick, Rachel and Sam and "second grandfather" to Rachel and Troy. In lieu of a floral tribute a donation to Alzheimer's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at his service. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at the Taranaki Interim Cathedral of St Mary, 40 Vivian Street, New Plymouth on Tuesday 4th June 2019 at 11.00 am. Followed by a private committal. Vospers Funeral Services New Plymouth FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 31, 2019
Read More