BEAUCHAMP, David Seymour (Dave). On July 29, 2019 at Te Aroha Community Hospital. 89 years young. Peace at last after a long hard battle with health. Much loved husband of Glynn. Loved "DavO" to Michelle and Roger, Tania and Dave, Glenn and Lynette; all the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His quirky sense of humour will be missed. A huge and very special thank you to all the Staff and Everyone involved at our Community Hospital. At Dave's request there will be no funeral. Communications to 021-486-224.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019
