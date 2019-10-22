Home

David Scott CUMMING

David Scott CUMMING Notice
CUMMING, David Scott. On October 19, 2019 peacefully at home holding his beautiful wife Gaylene's hand and supported by his adoring family. Much loved husband and life partner, an honourable Dad to Claire, Hayley and Rachelle. Cherished and respected granddad to DJ(Damien), Tayla, Riley, Eva-Marie, Sheirene, Kezzia and Caleb. He will be sorely missed, although forever in our hearts. A celebration of David's life will be at 122 Cross Line, RD1, Greytown on Friday October 25, at 2:00pm. Wairarapa Funeral Services www.wairarapafunerals.co.nz FDANZ, Masterton
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
