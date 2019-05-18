Home

MARKS, David Samuel. Passed away after a short illness at Thames Hospital, on 16th May 2019; aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jenni. Much loved Dad of Stephen, Tony (deceased) and Alan. Loved step-father of Allister and Logan. Loved father-in-law of Jacqui, Jayne and Linda. Dearly loved Grandad of Louise, Ryan, Sarah, Joshua and Cameron. "Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have and always will." At David's request a private farewell has taken place. All communications to 211 Tararu Road, Thames.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
