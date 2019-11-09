|
SAINSBURY, David. Born October 30, 1934. Formerly of Auckland. A singer, skier, pilot, Hauraki Gulf sailor, biker and proud breeder of Australian Lowline cattle, David died in Whanganui on 29 September 2019. A function to celebrate his life will be held at 34 Wainui Street, Koitiata, on Sunday, November 24 at 10.30 am. Brunch will be served. Then David's ashes will be flown north in a Wanganui Aero Club Cessna 172 and scattered, half on Ruapehu and half in the Hauraki Gulf. If you are coming, please advise Judy on 0224026559 or [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2019