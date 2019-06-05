|
GRANT David Roy (Rev). 19 August 1940 - 4 June 2019 Died peacefully at home. Treasured husband and life- long soulmate of Alison. Much loved father of David, Neill and Helen. Father-in-law of Danielle, Christine and Daniel. Loved Granddad of Jordan, Alesha, Caley and Steven, Kenan, Rachel, Sophia, Jackson and Adele. Craftsman of the Word, words and wood. Celebrating his life and grieving our loss, David's service will be at the Matakana School Hall on Saturday 8 June at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Warkworth/ Wellsford Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
