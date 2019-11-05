|
CRUDEN, David Roy (Roy). Passed away in his 73rd year at Auckland Hospital on the 2nd of November 2019. Loved brother of Kathleen, Neil, and Avis (deceased). Loved uncle of Ngaire, Rhonda, Mark, Adrian, Delwyn and Julene. Thank you to the Auckland Hospital Oncology Department who have supported David for many years, and also the staff of Ward 42. Special thanks to his friends and neighbours for their kindness. At David's request, a private cremation will be held. All communications to Davis Funerals Mount Eden.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2019