STAPLETON, David Robert. The family of David Stapleton wish to say goodbye to a loving husband, father, brother and son. David left us too soon and we will never forget his wisdom, knowledge and love. David grew up in Ireland before he immigrated to New Zealand with his family in 2010. He spent many years in New Zealand teaching students and family about bee keeping. He will be missed by his beloved wife Paula, daughters Shannon and Leanne, son Glen, sisters Kiera and Kelly, brother Kevin, and his mum and dad. David's life will be celebrated on Friday 15th November, 10.30am at Kaitaia Christian Fellowship Church, 149 Pukepoto road, Kaitaia. The family also cordially invite all friends and associates to pay their respects to David, at a traditional wake, by stopping by at 16 Bush Point Road, Cable Bay at a suitable time on Thursday the 14th November, between 3-10pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 13, 2019