Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Fairview Golf Club
Sharp Road
Katikati
1943 - 2019
David Rex (Rex) HARRIS Notice
HARRIS, David Rex (Rex). 22 May 1943 - 30 December 2019. Darling husband of Lynnely, treasured special dad to Shane and his fiancee Tracey. Youngest son of the late Cecil and Winifred Harris, loved brother of Earl, Barry, Lawrence, Rona, Peggy and the late Terrence, Alva and Zoe. Rex you suffered in silence without complaint. We will love you forever and treasure the memories. RIP our darling. Special thanks to Waipuna Hospice Doctors Nurses and staff for supporting us through this journey. A memorial gathering will take place at Fairview Golf Club, Sharp Road, Katikati at 1pm 12 January 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 1, 2020
