GREIG, David Ratahi. Passed peacefully in his sleep on 13 November 2019, aged 54. Much loved Dad of Seayian Greig, Tahlullah-Belle Priest, Cleveland-Jack Greig. Loved Grandad of Charlee-May Greig, Kymera-Jade Browne, Kyarn Browne. Dearly loved brother of Laney Peterson (Western Australia), the late Pia, Bruce, and Rangi. Uncle of Sky and Yarni Peterson (Western Australia), Yenall McWilliam, Shaula and Amari Greig. A service for David will be held in J Fraser & Sons' Chapel, corner Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill on Wednesday 20 November at 2pm followed by private Cremation. Messages can be sent to 317 St Andrew Street, Invercargill 9810, or to David's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/ tributes
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2019