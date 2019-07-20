Home

David Ralston Kemp HAXTON

HAXTON, David Ralston Kemp. Passed away in Tauranga on 18th July 2019, aged 67. Loved husband of the late Susan Marks, dad of Sam and Amanda Haxton, father-in-law of Louise and Eric. Doting grandad to Hugo Haxton. Cherished brother to his twin sister Sue Haxton, brother to Paul and the late Grant. Brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle to his wider family. David's wishes were that the family hold a small private memorial. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to the Wainui Surf Life Saving Club where David was once captain and club secretary: wainuislsc.co.nz David will be greatly missed.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 20, 2019
