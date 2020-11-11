Home

Howick Funeral Home
David Radford PARKER


1920 - 2020
David Radford PARKER Notice
PARKER, David Radford. Born 19th April 1920 in Bristol, England. Passed away peacefully 8th November 2020, aged 100, at the Howick Baptist Hospital. Dearly loved husband for 72 years of Brenda. Loved father and father-in-law of the late Nigel and Ian and Kathy. Much loved grandpa of Matthew and Monica, Chris and Gemma and Nick and great-grandpa of Griffin, Sebastian and Harvey. A private celebration of David's life will be held on Thursday the 12th of November at 1pm at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland. Please contact Kathy (0273007443) if you would like to attend or if you would like a link to see the service later.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2020
