WALMSLEY, David Peterson (Peter). Passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019, aged 86 years. Loved husband of the late Marie. Cherished Dad of David and Cherie, and Simon and Donna. Loving Grandad to all his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He will be sadly missed. Funeral Mass for Peter will be celebrated in St Mary's Church, 58 Osier Road, Greenmeadows, Napier on Tuesday, October 8 at 1.00pm. Please note: this will replace the Mass of the day. Messages to the Walmsley Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019