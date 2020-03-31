|
PAUL, David. Service Number 127997 WWII 21st Battalion Passed away on 28th March 2020 in his 100th year. Loved husband of Phoebe for 72 years. Father of Doug and Nellie, Margaret and Graham Burns. Grandpa of Kim, Karyn, Helen and his 7 great-grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the medical staff of Tauranga Hospital for their sympathetic care and special thanks to the staff of Te Puke Country Lodge for their care and kindness over the past year. All communication to the Paul family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 31, 2020