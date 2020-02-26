|
ASKIN, David Norman. Passed away peacefully on 20 February 2020, with his daughter at his side. Much loved husband of the late Joselyn. Adored father of Paul, Joanne, Murray and Celia. Loving Poppa of Caleb, Cassie, Carmin, Julliette, Brandon, Adam, Shannon, Chloe, Erik, Joci and Hobson. Great-Poppie of Ezekiel, Isiah, Mason, Lily and Harper. A celebration of David's life will be held in the Chapel of Bethesda Rest Home, 743 Great South Road, Wiri on Friday 28 February at 10am. "Devout Seventh Day Adventist Christian with strong faith in the resurrection."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2020