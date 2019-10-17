|
|
|
SMITH, David Norman Anthony. 25 October 1936 - 16 October 2019. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on 16th October 2019. A loving, humble, artistic man with an adventurous spirit. Dearly loved husband of Fran for 55 years. Beloved father of Matthew, Gerard, Joachim, (Yo) and Avalon. Father-in- law of Nicky, Patricia, Myles, and Corinne. Grandfather of Elias, Sam, Sasha, Alexandre, Annaelle, Olivier, Georgie, Eddy and Jette, Yulande and Zea-belle and great grandfather of Slade, Micah and Leonardo. Loved brother and brother-in-law to Ginny, Luis and Jeanne and loved by his nieces and nephews Marcelo, Ana, Jo, Nick and Jane. Special thanks to the Kaikohe Care Centre and Bay of Islands Hospital staff who cared for David over the past months. Thanks also to the wonderful team at the Alzheimers Society. Your support has been incredible and is greatly appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimers Society (09-4387771) would be appreciated. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services, 144A Kerikeri Road, (behind Cornerstone) on Saturday 19th October at 1pm and will be followed by a private cremation. Messages to the Smith family may be left c/o Scotts Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2019