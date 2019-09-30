Home

David Nelson GIBSON

David Nelson GIBSON Notice
GIBSON, David Nelson. Passed away peacefully under the loving care of Te Puke Country Lodge on 27 September 2019. Loved husband of Bethia (deceased) and Clare. Dearly loved father of Tony and Paula, Bethia and Lester. Loving granddad of Jacob and Brooke, and Brett. A celebration of David's life will be held at Willow Glen Caf?, 934 Gordonton Road, Hamilton on Wednesday, 2 October 2019 at 1pm followed by burial at Gordonton Cemetery. All communications to the Gibson family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 30, 2019
