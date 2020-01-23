|
MILNE, David. Peacefully on 22 January 2020, after a brave battle with cancer, aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Sue. Loving father of Duncan, Fraser and the late Alastair, father in law of Anna and Lauren. Adored Grandad of Madeleine, Claudia, James, Henry and Ava. Darling brother of Elaine and respected friend to many. Much loved and sadly missed. Service to be held at All Saints Chapel at Purewa Cemetery in Auckland at 12 noon Saturday 25 January. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 23, 2020