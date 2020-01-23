Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel at Purewa Cemetery
Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David MILNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David MILNE

Add a Memory
David MILNE Notice
MILNE, David. Peacefully on 22 January 2020, after a brave battle with cancer, aged 78 years. Beloved husband of Sue. Loving father of Duncan, Fraser and the late Alastair, father in law of Anna and Lauren. Adored Grandad of Madeleine, Claudia, James, Henry and Ava. Darling brother of Elaine and respected friend to many. Much loved and sadly missed. Service to be held at All Saints Chapel at Purewa Cemetery in Auckland at 12 noon Saturday 25 January. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -