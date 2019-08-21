|
MCKAY, David (Dave). Passed away peacefully at St Andrews Resthome on Monday 19th August 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Pearl. Loving Father of Carol, David and Cherrill, Linda and John. Caring Pops to Barbara, Michael, Robyn, Emily, Pearl and Reginald. Special Popa to Sarah, Crystal, David, Rangimaria, Nikita, Shay, Niklaus, Destiny & Skylar. We will miss you, but never forget you The Funeral Service will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 79 Line Road, Glen Innes on Friday 23 August 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by cremation. The family wishes to thank House 1 and all the staff at St Andrews Resthome for all their loving care and support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2019