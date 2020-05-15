Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
David Martin (Yorkey) YORK

David Martin (Yorkey) YORK Notice
YORK, David Martin (Yorkey). David passed away peacefully with family around him at Auckland Hospital on May 13, 2020, aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband to Roni (Veronica). Loved father of Sarah (deceased), Joanna and James. Loved father in law to Jesse and Krystle. Adored Grandy to Olivia and Chloe. Loved Brother to Diana York. Yorkey will be sadly missed by all his friends and family here and overseas. We will remember and love him forever. A private family service has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 15 to May 16, 2020
