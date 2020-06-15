Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
07-889 4333
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Matthew's Anglican Church
Thames Street
Morrinsville
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David CLOSE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lloyd CLOSE

Add a Memory
David Lloyd CLOSE Notice
CLOSE, David Lloyd. On 12 June 2020, peacefully in his sleep at Waikato Hospital, in his 93rd year. Treasured husband and best friend of June. Cherished father and father- in-law of Mark and Annette (Palmerston North), Grant and Sandra (Christchurch), and Felicity and Dave (Wellington). Much loved Granddad of Jessica, Emily and Edward Close, and Christina Goodwin. Loved great grandfather of Wilfred, Margaret and Barbara. A service celebrating Dave's life will be held at St Matthew's Anglican Church, Thames Street, Morrinsville, on Thursday, 18 June 2020, at 10.30am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to the Maungatautari Ecological Island Trust (www. sanctuarymountain.co.nz). All communications to the Close family, PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 15 to June 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -