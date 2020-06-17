Home

David Lionel Forbes (Sam) WHELLER

David Lionel Forbes (Sam) WHELLER Notice
WHELLER, David Lionel Forbes (Sam). Passed away peacefully on 11 June 2020 at Glenfield. Aged 81 years. Dearly love husband of Avis (Deceased). Beloved father and father-in-law of Judith, Paul (Deceased), Sharon and John (Perth), Philip and Suzanne. Grandad of Alexandra, Clayton, Emily, PJ, Ann and partners and 6 great- grandchildren. Sadly missed by all. A private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will follow post COVID. [email protected] State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020
