WHELLER, David Lionel Forbes (Sam). Passed away peacefully on 11 June 2020 at Glenfield. Aged 81 years. Dearly love husband of Avis (Deceased). Beloved father and father-in-law of Judith, Paul (Deceased), Sharon and John (Perth), Philip and Suzanne. Grandad of Alexandra, Clayton, Emily, PJ, Ann and partners and 6 great- grandchildren. Sadly missed by all. A private cremation has taken place. A memorial service will follow post COVID. [email protected] State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020