Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 7, 2020
1:30 p.m.
David Lionel Arthur PRATT


1929 - 2020
David Lionel Arthur PRATT Notice
PRATT, David Lionel Arthur. 18 August 1929 - 3 September 2020. Beloved husband of the late Joan, dearly loved father of Rhiannon and Russell, father in law of Rachel and Tony, grandad of Damian and wife Caroline and great grandad of Will and Danica. Friend, neighbour and vege grower to the great community of Orere Point. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at 1.30pm on Monday 7 September at Fountains Funerals, Corner Wood and Elliot Streets, Papakura. Due to current rules, please rsvp to emma. [email protected] nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 5, 2020
