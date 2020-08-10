|
|
|
BATTERSBY, David Lewis. 02 February 1952 - 08 August 2020 It is with a very heavy heart that I had to let my darling David go after a short illness bravely fought. Adored husband of Adele. Loved Son of Yvonne and the late Lew. Much loved father of Lance Darryn and the late Kelly-Ann. Amazing Stepdad to Bronwyn and Blair. Treasured Grandad to Joshua and Sonia Caitlin Renee Nicole Corey Jack and Sarah. Special Great Grandad to Kevin Amu's Octavia and Carter. My special thanks to the wonderful Staff at North Shore Hospital Wards HDU and Ward 4 for the truly fantastic care they gave to David. Private Cremation with a Memorial to celebrate David's life at a later date. Until the Twelfth of Never I'll still be loving you
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2020