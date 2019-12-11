Home

Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 a.m.
David Leonardus VERMEREN

David Leonardus VERMEREN Notice
VERMEREN, David Leonardus. On 10 December 2019 peacefully at St Joan's Hospital, Hamilton, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Cherished father and father-in-law of Linda and Anand, Rhonda and Buino, Wendy and Doug, Kimberly and Kevin, Jo and Wayne. Adored Granddad to all 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. A service for David will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 14 December 2019 at 10.30am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Dementia Waikato, PO Box 5720, Frankton 3242, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Vermeren family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
