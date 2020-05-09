Home

David Leonard HERBERT

HERBERT, David Leonard. On Tuesday 6th May 2020, after doing what he loved, being with his animals. Dearly loved husband of Merilyn for 40 years. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Heidee, Keith, Glen and Dawn. Adored Pop to Summer, Crystal and Freya. A family celebration and farewell of David will be held on Monday 11th May in accordance to current conditions that prevail. All communications to Herbert family PO Box 37, Piopio 3942. In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
