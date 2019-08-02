Home

David Lawrence (Burgee) BURGESS

David Lawrence (Burgee) BURGESS Notice
BURGESS, David Lawrence, (Burgee). On Wednesday, 31st July 2019, passed away suddenly on his beloved farm Waiorongomai Loop Rd, Te Aroha. Aged 82 years. Loved husband of Noi. Loved father of Louise, Lindsay, Kevin and Guy. Cherished Grandad of Jacob, Marieka, Luke, Albert, Victoria and Elizabeth. "Sadly Missed By All" A service to celebrate the life of David will be held in St Marks Anglican Church, Kenrick St, Te Aroha Sunday, the 4th of August, at 12:30 PM. followed by the burial at The Te Aroha Cemetery. All communications c/- the Burgess family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
