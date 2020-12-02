|
AITKEN, David Laurence. On Monday November 30, 2020, peacefully at Hospice Marlborough. Beloved husband of Brenda (Kenepuru Sound), adored father of Troy (Invercargill), Nick and Julie (Auckland), and Teri (Australia). Loved Poppa of Ella and Chloe. Messages may be sent to the Aitken Family, c/- P O Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A funeral service for David will be held at St. Peter's Anglican Church, 30 Lawrence Street, Havelock at 11.00am on Friday December 4, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium. Respectfully cared for by GEOFFREY T SOWMAN BLENHEIM FDANZ Tel 03 578 4719 www.sowmans.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2020