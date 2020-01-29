|
|
|
GRENFELL, David Lander. Died peacefully on January 26, 2020 in Upper Hutt, aged 84 years. Devoted and loving husband of the late Wilma. Cherished father and father- in- law of Deborah and Mike, Marty and Clare, Joanne and Darren, Simon and Michelle. Loved Grandfather of Laura, Jessica, Courtney, Lucy, Matthew, Georgia, Keegan, Jayden, Finn, Charli and Andrew. Great Grandfather of Millie, Mac and Theo. Loved older brother of Christine and the late Wyn and Hilary. Fondly remembered by many cousins, nieces and nephews. A service for David will be held in Kingswood, corner King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, (TOMORROW) Thursday 30 January at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel 04 528 2331
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020