|
|
|
KWAN, David. Passed away on 30 April 2020, aged 77. Beloved husband of Corina Chui Chun. Father and father in-law of Carol and Garth, Robert and Annie, Douglas and Kimberly, Samuel. Grandfather of Brandon, Harrison, Cameron, Sophie, Kevin. Brother and brother in-law of the late Shirley and the late Len, Mavis and Percy, Norman and Rosalie. He'll be forever remembered. Due to current restrictions, a private burial will be held at Mangere Lawn Cemetery. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date when we can come together and celebrate his life. Correspondence to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020