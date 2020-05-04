Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Mangere Lawn Cemetery
David KWAN Notice
KWAN, David. Passed away on 30 April 2020, aged 77. Beloved husband of Corina Chui Chun. Father and father in-law of Carol and Garth, Robert and Annie, Douglas and Kimberly, Samuel. Grandfather of Brandon, Harrison, Cameron, Sophie, Kevin. Brother and brother in-law of the late Shirley and the late Len, Mavis and Percy, Norman and Rosalie. He'll be forever remembered. Due to current restrictions, a private burial will be held at Mangere Lawn Cemetery. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date when we can come together and celebrate his life. Correspondence to [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2020
