HELANDER, David Keith. Passed away peacefully at Elizabeth Knox Rest Home on the 18th of November 2019. Loved father and father-in-law of Steven and Jenny, Joanne and Evan. Poppa of Barret, Charlie, Thomas, Erik, Ferris. Great-grandfather of Ruby. Thanks to the staff at Elizabeth Knox Rest Home for their loving care and support of David. A service for David will be held on Saturday the 23rd of November 2019 at the All Saints Chapel of Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank at 1:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019