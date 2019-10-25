|
JUBY, David (Walter David). Peacefully passed away on October 22nd 2019, aged 83 years. Very much cherished husband for 12 years of Fiona, and much loved husband and companion for 39 years of the late Sally. Amazing father of Martine and Tim, Simon and Melissa, Debbie and Stewart, Nigel and Claire, Matt and Anna, Marcus and Rita. Very supportive stepfather to Lee, Renee and Deane. Awesome grandfather of Sarah, Emma, Lucy; Sam, Hannah, Becky, Ben; Nicola, Andrew, Stephen; Nina ,Leo; Jess, Alex, Rosie; Miksa; Sophie, Ella; and 7 great grandchildren. David will be at home until 5.00pm Tuesday 29th October, for those who would like to visit. There will be a Celebration of David's life at St. George the Martyr Anglican Church, 602 Mackay St, Thames on Wednesday 30th October at 1pm, followed by interment at Totara Memorial Park Cemetery. David left an amazing legacy of compassion, kindness & gentleness and was an inspiration to his family and many friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the NZ Neurological Foundation would be appreciated, and may be left at the service or posted to: 66 Grafton Road, Auckland 1010.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 25, 2019