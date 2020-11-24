Home

Service
Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020
12:30 p.m.
66 King Street
Opotiki
View Map
David Jonathan (Hapai) KANUTA

David Jonathan (Hapai) KANUTA Notice
KANUTA, David Jonathan (Hapai). Tragically taken on Friday, 20 November 2020. Dearly loved Husband of Sonya. Loved father of Reca, Maxine, Te Omeka, Dayna-Jade, Manaia-Lee, Hemi (dec), Te Arepa, Te Waero. Loved papa of Teriaki and Rewa. Hapai was dearly loved my all of his mokopuna. Hapai was a loved bro by all his friends. A service for Hapai will be held at 66 King Street, Opotiki on Wednesday, 25 November at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. Communications to the Kanuta whanau, C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane, 3159 or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2020
