|
|
|
KANUTA, David Jonathan (Hapai). Tragically taken on Friday, 20 November 2020. Dearly loved Husband of Sonya. Loved father of Reca, Maxine, Te Omeka, Dayna-Jade, Manaia-Lee, Hemi (dec), Te Arepa, Te Waero. Loved papa of Teriaki and Rewa. Hapai was dearly loved my all of his mokopuna. Hapai was a loved bro by all his friends. A service for Hapai will be held at 66 King Street, Opotiki on Wednesday, 25 November at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. Communications to the Kanuta whanau, C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane, 3159 or online at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2020